'Stay tuned': Gov. Greg Abbott hints at 3rd special session to address THC ban

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday told reporters to "stay tuned" about the possibility of a third special session. Lawmakers failed to pass a law banning THC products in the state during the previous two special sessions. Gov. Abbott vetoed a bill banning hemp and THC products that passed during the regular session.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday hinted that he might call lawmakers back to Austin for a third special session after they failed to pass a law banning the sale of THC products in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a bill signing on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. After the bill signing, Abbott told reporters to "stay tuned" when asked about calling a third special legislative session. (Office of the Governor)

Speaking to reporters at an event Friday afternoon, Abbott was asked if he was willing to wait until lawmakers return to work in 2027 or if he was willing to call a third special session to address THC.

What they're saying:

"Stay tuned," Abbott said. "Something may be happening soon."

Regulating THC and the hemp industry

Lawmakers have tried through the regular legislative session and two special sessions to come to an agreement on a THC ban in the state.

When the second special session ended earlier this week, lawmakers left behind Senate Bill 6, which would have banned consumable hemp products with a "detectable amount of any cannabinoid." The bill would have allow for products with cannabidol or cannabigerol to remain. Those compounds non-psychoactive.

On X, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said an agreement couldn't be reached between himself, House Speaker Dustin Burrows and Abbott.

"My position remains unchanged; the Senate and I are for a total THC ban," Patrick said.

During the regular session, lawmakers passed a bill that would have been a total THC ban, but it was vetoed by the governor.

Other regulations that passed

One law that did go into effect on Sept. 1 bans the sell and marketing of vape pens that contain cannabinoids.

The new law carries fines of up to $4,000 and potentially one year in jail.

Supporters of the new law claim it will help to keep concealable THC vapes out of the hands of the state’s teenagers, but opponents are worried it will push people towards dangerous alternatives.

While the new law makes the selling of THC vapes illegal, it does not make the possession of one a crime.