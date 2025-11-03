Austin-Bergstrom flight delays: Ground delay in effect

The Brief Austin Bergstrom is under a ground delay The delay will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Nov. 3 Delays will be for an average of 58 minutes, with max delay of 142 minutes



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is currently under a ground delay until this evening.

Ground stop lifted

What we know:

The ground stop went into effect at 2:50 p.m. and was cancelled shortly before 4 p.m.

Staffing is listed as the reason why, according to the FAA.

Ground delay in effect

What we know:

The delay went into effect at 3:37 p.m. and will last until 7:59 p.m.

Departures will be delayed for an average of 58 minutes, with a maximum delay of 142 minutes. This would include all departures for flights within the continguous United States, says the FAA

The advisory notes staffing as the reason for the delay.

