Austin-Bergstrom flight delays: Ground delay in effect

Updated  November 3, 2025 4:01pm CST
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
The Brief

    • Austin Bergstrom is under a ground delay 
    • The delay will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Nov. 3
    • Delays will be for an average of 58 minutes, with max delay of 142 minutes

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is currently under a ground delay until this evening.

Ground stop lifted

What we know:

The ground stop went into effect at 2:50 p.m. and was cancelled shortly before 4 p.m. 

Staffing is listed as the reason why, according to the FAA.

Ground delay in effect

What we know:

The delay went into effect at 3:37 p.m. and will last until 7:59 p.m.

Departures will be delayed for an average of 58 minutes, with a maximum delay of 142 minutes. This would include all departures for flights within the continguous United States, says the FAA

The advisory notes staffing as the reason for the delay.

