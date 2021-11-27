Group paints nearly 100-foot mural to bring awareness to domestic violence

A mural is being painted in South Austin to raise awareness and end domestic and sexual abuse as well as stalking in Texas.

The Ascension Leadership Academy is trying to raise $111,000 by December 2nd to support the Texas Advocacy Project.

"Painting a mural will have so many people come by and be able to spread the message which is to end abuse," said Kaeleen Weisser, captain for the community service project with ALA.

The mural is divided into three different parts and tells a story. The first part shows a mother and child in despair and not knowing what to do. The second is showing those who care and support them, like the Texas Advocacy Project.

And finally, the third part of the mural represents freedom and knowing their worth.

"I know this is going to impact thousands and thousands of women and children to come," said Kayla Hodges, captain with ALA.

As part of a four-month long project, the group first focuses on personal growth and healing, then on leadership. For the last two months, they begin to work with a charity to raise money and bring awareness to their cause. ALA chose to support the Texas Advocacy Project.

"We've been around for nearly 40 years and not everyone knows about the work that we do yet," Texas Advocacy Project CEO Heather Bellino said. "For them to carry that mission out into the community is just huge."

TAP's mission is to offer free legal aid to those who are survivors of abuse.

"This mural, this activity, of providing awareness of Texas Advocacy Project and about what a survivor can access, the resources that are available in the community, it's going to save a life I know it will," Bellino said.

For many being a part of this project has been a reflective experience.

"By doing this I'm helping women who don't have a voice," Jessica Lewis said, one of the legacy leads. "Kind of like giving a voice to the voiceless. Nobody was there to provide that for me."

The mural can now be a forever representation that survivors are not alone.

"We're standing for you and we're here for you and you can do this," Hodges said.

