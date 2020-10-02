Group suing Gov. Abbott over decision to close ballot drop off sites

A group of Texas advocates is fighting a new order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Thursday, Abbott issued a proclamation limiting drop off sites for mail-in ballots to one per county. Before this, counties had the option to have several drop off sites scattered around.

“If this was a serious concern for him he should have made this decision two or three weeks ago,” said Gavino Fernandez Jr., President of LULAC District 12.

LULAC and the Texas League of Women Voters are the groups suing the state for this decision, saying it's a political ploy to suppress voters.

“Do not stay away from voting because of these fear tactics that are being imposed on us to disenfranchise us and discourage us from voting,” said Fernandez.

Dana DeBeauvoir is the Travis County Clerk responsible for adjusting to the new proclamation. “It was a move that was abrupt, and disruptive, it did not have to be that way. We were not given any advance notice,” she said.

She says the governor made the decision much too late in the game. “Two courts have already ruled, any additional changes to the election are already too close to the election date and therefore not appropriate,” said DeBeauvoir.

Abbott said in his proclamation, the move was for ballot security. He said quote:

"The state of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections. As we work to preserve Texans' ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting."

Both Fernandez and DeBeauvoir believe the most vulnerable populations in the middle of this pandemic are the ones affected most severely by this decision.

“It’s another tactic of negating people who have issues going into a voting poll,” said Fernandez.

