Gun violence summit in Austin looks to find solutions

A first-of-its kind summit is underway in Austin, aimed at stemming the surge in gun violence in our community.

The Gun Violence Summit got underway Wednesday morning. Austin and Travis County leaders are being joined by shooting survivors and gun violence experts, with the goal of finding local solutions.

"There are national debates about national policy that can only happen at the national level, and at the state level," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler, "but the emphasis of this work is really to focus on the things we can do here locally."

"It is imperative that we look at a really holistic solution to preventing gun violence in our community," said Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

"We must do more to identify people who are at risk of engaging in gun violence, and do everything we can to prevent gun violence before it happens," said Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza.

The Gun Violence Summit was already in the works before the Uvalde shooting happened, though that massacre will be a part of the conversation.

The forum will look at how other cities nationwide are tackling this issue, and come up with a road map to prevent gun violence.

Members of the public will have the chance to weigh in at a community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in East Austin. That meeting is already at capacity, but you can join in virtually by signing up here.