H-E-B, Butt Family, H.E. Butt Foundation donates $5M for Texas flood recovery efforts

article

The Brief The Butt family, H-E-B, and the H.E. Butt Foundation have pledged $5 million to support Texas flood recovery efforts. $2 million of the donation will specifically go to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. H-E-B is also providing on-the-ground support, including mobile kitchens, gift cards, and supplies, and has launched an in-store customer donation campaign.



The Butt family, H-E-B, and the H.E. Butt Foundation have announced a $5 million donation to aid Texas flood recovery efforts, in addition to ongoing on-the-ground support in devastated communities.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: H-E-B)

The commitment comes as destructive floods continue to impact areas across Texas. Of the total, $2 million will go to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. This fund supports rescue, relief, and recovery organizations in Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort.

Immediate and Ongoing Support

H-E-B has also made direct contributions to organizations like the American Red Cross, Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR), and the Salvation Army to address immediate needs. The retailer is distributing gift cards in affected areas and to nonprofits such as the United Way of Concho Valley in San Angelo and school districts including Ingram ISD.

What they're saying:

"For 120 years, the Butt family has proudly called Kerrville home," said Howard Butt III, H-E-B CEO. "Our hearts ache for the children, families, and communities facing tremendous loss throughout Texas in the wake of these floods. Our partners have big hearts, and we will continue to support our neighbors. H-E-B and our dedicated partners are here to help."

(Source: H-E-B)

RELATED STORY: Texas flooding: How you can help people in Kerrville

A Legacy of Giving

Stephen Butt, H-E-B President of Shareholder Relations, emphasized the company's long-standing connection to the Hill Country. "Since 1905 our family has built a deep connection to Kerrville and the communities of the Hill Country where our company began," he said. "Our founder Florence Butt was known for sharing food with those in need on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Her commitment to serving others inspired H-E-B’s Spirit of Giving which is a cornerstone of our company. Today we are proud to continue her legacy and stand with great resolve to help our communities as they begin to recover."

(Source: H-E-B)

In the days following the flooding, H-E-B deployed its Mobile Kitchen to Ingram and distributed cleaning supplies and gift cards in areas such as Center Point and Hunt. Employee volunteers have also been providing meals, gift cards, food, water, and cleaning materials in flood-affected areas including Burnet, Georgetown, Leander, Liberty Hill, Marble Falls, and San Angelo.

Related article

Community Involvement and Employee Aid

H-E-B has also launched a check stand donation campaign, allowing customers to contribute in-store and online. Favor Delivery has committed funds to this campaign and is accepting donations through its platform.

(Source: H-E-B)

Additionally, H-E-B is providing aid, including counseling and financial assistance, to its own employees impacted by the floods. The company stated it will continue to support affected communities throughout the recovery process in the coming weeks and months.