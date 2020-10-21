H-E-B to award more than 120,000 employees $500 bonuses

H-E-B is giving its employees across the state a "Texas-sized thank you" in the form of $500 bonuses.

All full-time and part-time hourly and salaried Partners employed before Oct. 23 will receive the bonus, including all Partners who work in stores, manufacturing, warehousing and transportation positions, and administrative locations, totaling more than 120,000 employees.

"During a year filled with many challenges, H-E-B Partners have confronted each situation with one thing top of mind: taking care of Texas," said the grocery chain. "As we look forward to the holidays and a new year, H-E-B will express its deep gratitude and heartfelt pride by awarding $500 to each of its Partners across the state."

The bonuses will also be given to all Partners at Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s locations as well as Favor Team Members.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” said H-E-B president Craig Boyan in a release. “Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond.

"As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”

The bonuses will be paid out via direct deposit, says the grocery store chain.

