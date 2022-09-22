Harker Heights man dies after being found shot in car in Bastrop County

The Harker Heights Police Department has identified the person who died after he was found shot in a car in Bastrop County.

Police say Vicente Jose Huddleston was found sitting in his car on September 20 at around 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

24-year-old Huddleston appeared to be asleep and not responsive, police say.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after being dispatched and located Huddleston who officials say had been shot.

Huddleston was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10:35 a.m.

Harkers Heights PD has not released any information about a suspect or suspects and says the investigation is ongoing.