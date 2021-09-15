Harker Heights police asking for help investigating shooting on I-14

The Harker Heights Police Department is asking for help in investigating an aggravated assault on I-14 in Harker Heights.

HHPD says a dark vehicle was traveling westbound in the 800 block of I-14 near Seton Hospital just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when someone in the vehicle fired at another vehicle.

HHPD says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to anyone currently.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at

254-953-5400 and select option 2, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online. You may remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter