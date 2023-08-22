Woman kidnapped from Harker Heights; found in Round Rock motel

Police swarmed a motel in Round Rock Tuesday morning in search of 31-year-old Jennyer Cabrera.

According to the Harker Heights Police Department, Cabrera sent a text message to her roommate saying she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die.

Cabrera's roommate went to the police department around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22 to notify officers of the message.

With the help of friends and family, officers found the 31-year-old woman inside a Round Rock motel room.

Police say Cabrera did sustain injuries from the alleged kidnapping and was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

Round Rock police and officers from Harker Heights were able to locate two suspects and take them into custody.

Randy Randolph, with Austin-based nonprofit Safe Alliance, says learning a universal hand sign can help when you are in danger, especially in the case of kidnapping.

"Little things like a gesture can actually save a lot of people," says Randolph.

It is a simple as folding your fingers, and it can be done discreetly.

"I think using this signal in a very secretive way where somebody is not monitoring you could be the only way that you can scream out for help," says Randolph.