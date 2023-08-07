Georgetown teen missing for a week, family says

Family members of a Georgetown teen are worried after not hearing from her for a week.

They say 16-year-old Ava Zandra Harris went missing from their home near 130 and 971 last Sunday.

"Two words. Pure hell," Doyle Harris, Ava's father, said.

"It's definitely difficult," Jennifer Diblasi-Harris, Ava's mother, said.

Jennifer says last Sunday night, everything seemed normal. Monday morning, Ava was gone. The cameras on the house didn't pick up when she left, and by the evening, she still hadn't come home.

"I ended up calling the police and reporting her as missing at that point as a runaway, because I was just unclear of if she left on her own or what the circumstance was," she said.

Jennifer says Ava's phone is either off or she doesn't have her phone. She also doesn't have her mental health medication.

"That's the problem, it's been seven, eight days now without meds. And so finding her is the utmost of importance, but especially because she's at this point probably not thinking as clear as she should be," Jennifer said.

She says Ava has left home before, but there is usually some sort of communication, unlike this time.

"It's making us very alarmed of like, what's going on because we just cannot reach her, and she cannot reach us at this point," Jennifer said.

Ava has green eyes, is 5'7", and is 165 pounds. She has short brown hair and occasionally wears a bonnet.

"I feel she's in danger, especially since we've had no contact. She's not on her meds, and I just feel like she's getting drawn into the wrong group of people," Jennifer said.

Jennifer says if anyone sees Ava, they shouldn't pressure her.

"She just needs the basic information of, you know, 'Ava, we want to help you,' you know whether it's call the police or call 911 or let us help you," Jennifer said.

"Don't ever think that it won't be my daughter or my son that will have this happen," Doyle said.

Ava's parents are also asking anyone who may have seen her post on social media to let them know. They say they're grateful for people who have reached out with possible leads.