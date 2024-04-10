A building collapsed, and another business sustained significant damage after a tornado in west Harris County early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a brief tornado with winds peaking at 90 mph caused damage. This was evident by the extent of the damage and the way the debris fell circularly.

The damage occurred around 3 a.m. at a business center off of South Mason Road, south of Kingsland Blvd.

A Firestone building collapsed, and the front windows of the Bourbon Street Sports Bar across the parking lot blew out. Debris was left strewn across the parking lot.

Fire officials say there was a small gas leak due to the damage, so the gas was turned off. The electricity was also turned off in the block as a precaution.

Officials say one Centerpoint employee who had responded to the scene had a minor shock but was treated on the scene and released.

Three employees were in the sports bar at the time the tornado occurred, but they were not injured, officials say.