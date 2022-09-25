Fans gear up for first of six Harry Styles concerts in Austin residency

Sunday was the first night of Harry Styles' six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center.

70,000 fans are expected during the entire residency.

Fan Hannah Timmreck remembers the exact moment she learned about the concerts. "I was literally at the gym on the treadmill, and I had just started my workout, like five minutes in. I was like, I have to go, I can't be here, I got to call my dad, got to start preparing how to go to all these shows," she said.

By "all these shows," she means five of the six concerts. "It was really hard. I had to really round up the troops. Every one of my friends, I was like, you got to help me. My dad was helping me, my mom was helping me. I had like three computers, but it was really fun," she said.

She said tickets for each show cost a couple hundred dollars. "It was very financially irresponsible of me, but it's worth it, and money will return, this will never come back," she said.

Timmreck and her friends have been waiting for the show since Saturday morning.

"I feel like the adrenaline and anxiety keeps you up so you're okay," fan Dia Miskovitz said.

Sally O'Brien, from Florida, held a sign saying she fled a hurricane to come and says this is her 19th Harry Styles concert. Many other fans like O'Brien came from out-of-state.

"It really validates Austin not only as the live music capital of the world, but as a place where fans want to actually come to see a concert. The economic impact that's going to happen from these shows is something of a major level," Jeff Nickler, general manager of the Moody Center, said.

Timmreck says she started as a One Direction fan in middle school.

"It was kind of a little escape. Middle school sucks, and this is this figure who kind of makes me feel confident, and he's just so cool. As I got older, he's grown into his style and become more confident, as I have, and I've kind of grown with him it feels like," she said. "Harry, if you're watching this, love you," she said a with a laugh.

