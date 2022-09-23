Harry Styles set to start sold out six-day concert series at Moody Center

Austin is just days away from the start of Harry Styles’ six day sold out concert series at the Moody Center. It is the first residency of its kind for the arena.

Friday was all hands on deck at the Moody Center. "We are getting ready for Harry Styles pandemonium," said general manager Jeff Nickler.

Soon thousands of fans will fill the arena for the musician’s sold out 6-night Austin residency. "Well over 70,000 Harry Styles fans," said Nickler.

It is a historic moment that will not only benefit the arena, but Nickler says this will also benefit the entire city.

"It really validates Austin, not only as the live music capital of the world, but as a place where fans want to actually come to see a concert. When you look at over 70,000 ticket purchasers, 60% of them are driving in from outside of Austin for this show. The economic impact that's going to happen from these shows is something of a major level," he said.

One of the 70,000 Harry fans attending one of the six shows is Kiersten Ingram who will be making a four-hour drive from Abilene to see Harry Styles perform in Austin.

"I'm willing to go as far as I need to. I've traveled as far as Arkansas before, and that was like an eight-hour drive. I'm excited for him to be more in Texas so that I don't have to go as far," she said.

Back at the Moody Center, staff is preparing for the fans. Nickler says the Center is ready for the fans from a plethora of food to merchandise as well as some guidelines. This includes no camping.

"Which is something new to Harry Styles fans. Camping is prohibited everywhere on campus, including the Moody Center property," said Nickler.

Instead, fans with General Admission tickets are asked to line up the day of their show starting at 7am to receive a numbered wristband. More information can be found here.

General doors open each night at 6:30.