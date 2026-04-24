Court lifts block on SB4 that lets Texas enforce immigration law

The Brief The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an order that blocked enforcement of Texas Senate Bill 4. SB 4 allows Texas to enforce certain types of immigration crimes such as illegal entry into the state. The court ruled the parties that sued to block the law lacked standing. It didn’t rule on whether the law is constitutional.



An appeals court has lifted a block on a state law that allows Texas to enforce immigration law.

The backstory:

Texas Senate Bill 4, passed in 2023 and scheduled to take effect in 2024, made entering Texas from another country anywhere outside of an official border crossing a state crime. It allowed state authorities to arrest people in those cases and allowed state judges to order them to self-deport.

A lawsuit filed by El Paso County and some non-profit groups led to an injunction from a lower court that stopped enforcement of the law. Opponenets said immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility.

What's new:

On Friday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 10-7 decision that the parties suing to prevent the law from going into effect lacked standing and lifted the restraining order.

Judges did not rule on whether the law is constitutional.

What they're saying:

While not ruling on the legality of SB4, Judge James Ho said that Texas has the right to respond to "an invasion." That is the same term used by President Donald Trump to describe the situation at the Southern Border in an executive order he signed just after taking office in 2025.

The other side:

Dissenting judges said that the "immigration laws Texas has enacted are preempted by federal law."