Hays County Commissioners vote against upgraded septic system for San Marcos shopping center

The Brief There is an out-of-date septic system in San Marcos Because of this, several San Marcos businesses, at the shopping center at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12, may have to close The Hays County Commissioners Court voted against an upgraded system



Several businesses in San Marcos may have to close because of an out-of-date septic system.

A loophole in Hays County may prevent a new one from being installed.

Septic system problems

The backstory:

The designers of the new system say it's environmentally-friendly and can help save jobs. The Hays County Commissioners Court ultimately voted against allowing it to move forward.

The shopping center at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12 has been around for decades.

According to the item on the commissioners' meeting agenda, "the 1.449-acre property, located at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12 San Marcos, Texas, was created in 1991 and is subject to 1986 Hays County Rules for On-Site Sewage Systems, which indicate that the property can only dispose of 400-gallons per day per acre of wastewater. This 1.449-acre tract of land is restricted to disposal of no more than 579.6 gallons per day. The septic engineer is proposing a system that will dispose of 725 gallons per day. The proposed system will serve the Crestwood Center, a retail strip center which currently includes several retail food establishments."

Mark Haley, who was hired to install a new septic tank, says the original tank is failing.

"Since they don't have enough land, they either have to go with this new, proven incinerator technology or bulldoze the center, eliminate all those jobs and all those businesses," he said.

They asked Hays County Commissioners to grant a variance. Other counties don't have these restrictions. He says other government agencies use the proposed system. It has 24-hour monitoring, and the material is evaporated.

"It's in a shipping container, you won't even know what's in it. It's incinerators that incinerate 99% of the affluent with no emissions, minimal emissions, no odor," Haley said.

At the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, commissioners said the topic had been discussed multiple times before. Commissioner Morgan Hammer (Precinct 3) quickly moved to vote against it.

"Where this is currently located is close to the Edwards Aquifer, which I have a huge problem with," Hammer said. "I think this is a public health and safety issue."

The design consultant says they've gone through the environmental checks and were approved by Edwards Aquifer.

"Our system provides extra capacity for treatment beyond the average daily flows," a design consultant said during the meeting.

"There's not a lot to be discussed, it's in my precinct, so I will move to call a vote. I'm not in favor of this," Hammer said.

The commissioners' court ultimately voted against it.

"Completely misinformed, and shortsighted of the bigger picture," Haley said after vote.

What's next:

As for what's next, Haley says they'll have to discuss it with lawyers.

It's not clear yet if businesses will start moving out. It's up to the county how long the current septic system can continue.