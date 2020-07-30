Expand / Collapse search

Vanessa Guillen's family meets with President Trump to discuss #IAmVanessaGuillen bill

By
Published 
Military
FOX 7 Austin

Trump announced the FBI and DOJ have been assigned to investigate this case and figure out what happened, but also prevent anything like it from happening again.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Guillen family met with President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss her case and the new #IAmVanessaGuillen bill to help protect military victims of sexual harassment.

“How can this happen on a military base where you think everything's safe, but yet the soldiers are not safe? We need a congressional investigation because it's impossible that no one saw, no one heard,” said Lupe Guillen, Vanessa's sister.

Trump told the Guillen family he believes what happened to Vanessa was a terrible thing that needs to be investigated. “We didn't want to have this swept under the rug which could happen,” said Trump.

“We already have started as you know, and we'll get to the bottom of it, and maybe things can come out that will help other people in a situation like Vanessa,” said Trump.

The family proposed to President Trump the “#IAmVanessaGuillen” bill, written by the Guillen family’s attorney Natalie Khawam, that will allow soldiers to report their sexual harassment or assault to an agency outside their chain of command. If passed it will provide a safe and independent way to protect soldier’s rights without fear of retaliation.

“The #IAmVanessaGuillen bill would help our men and women in the armed forces because they're the ones putting their lives at risk. They say protect our protectors. They deserve to be respected, to be heard, and to be honored, just like Vanessa,” said Lupe Guillen.

Trump says he will work with the family. “We’re going to see if we can do something representing the family, but also helping other people that are in the same position because this is not, you know, probably sadly, it's probably not that unique. There are other people in trouble, too,” he said.

The President also offered to personally help the Guillen finance the funeral if they were having trouble.

