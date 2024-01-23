Hays County residents to continue fight against proposed concert venue

A proposed music venue is causing a ruckus in Hays County.

Blizexas LLC, a California-based developer, is planning to build a 5,000-seat concert venue outside of Austin on Fitzhugh Road. A "water quality land application permit for municipal wastewater" has been submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The property in question is butted up against Shield Ranch, a four-generation family ranch that consists of more than 6,000 acres of protected Hill Country wildland.

"It started out as a cattle-ranching business, and today we run a hunting business. We also have a nonprofit operation that includes a nature immersion summer camp for Title I kids called Camp El Ranchito," said Marshall Bowen. "And a big part of that is quiet and dark skies and the opportunity to look out and see the stars."

Light and noise pollution are just some of the concerns voiced by nearby landowners.

"I think it's really important to make clear that we're not against any development of this tract of land," said Bowen. "What we're talking about is mindful and thoughtful development about what fits within this community."

Since first learning about a proposed concert venue roughly a year ago, residents have formed the Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue coalition and compiled a petition with more than 2,000 signatures.

"Our concern is obviously traffic," said Kevin Fleming, who lives across the street from where the venue would be built. "There could be a couple of thousand cars on a single, two-lane road with no shoulder, no lights, and they may have accidents because they've been drinking, and they'll be coming out all pumped up and not familiar with the roads."

Along with traffic safety, residents are concerned about first responder access and environmental consequences due to the vicinity of the Barton Creek watershed.

Local environmental groups like the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance, Save Barton Creek Association and Save our Springs Alliance have partnered with the coalition.

The coalition has also earned the support of county and state leaders, including Senator Donna Campbell, who requested that TCEQ hold a public meeting about the developer's permit application.

"I feel like we're at this tipping point in this part of our Central Texas region where we have to decide, do we want this to be a natural open space or do we want this to be kind of become developed into concert venues and things like that up and down Fitzhugh Road," said Bowen. "And I think that is the starting point for this entire discussion."

The public meeting is being held on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Dripping Springs Ranch Park.

FOX 7 reached out to the developer of the proposed venue and hasn’t heard back.

