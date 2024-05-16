Central Texas weather: School districts cancel after-school activities, delay bus routes

Due to severe weather, some Central Texas school districts have chosen to delay bus routes and cancel events on Thursday, May 16).

Burnet CISD

Burnet CISD has decided to delay its afternoon bus routes today (May 16) due to heavy rain and likely hail.

Afternoon bus routes will be running on a 20-minute delay, says the district.

Granger ISD

Granger ISD says due to the bad weather, after-school athletic activities will be canceled.

Manor ISD

Due to the weather, high school tutorials and all Fine Arts Events have been canceled for May 16.

Thursday night's performance of "The Little Mermaid" at the Manor High School PAC has also been canceled.

Round Rock ISD

All Round Rock ISD after-school activities have been canceled due to the weather, but after-school care continues inside.

Parents who have more questions are advised to contact their student’s school directly.

