FOX 7 Discussion: Crowded primary race for attorney general

One of the Republican primary challengers to Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching TV ads earlier than usual in a bid to stand out in the already crowded and contentious race.

Radio and TV ads pitching former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman as a "fearless conservative" with an extensive legal background will begin airing statewide Monday, her campaign told The Texas Tribune. Her campaign said it intends to spend seven figures on such ads between now and primary day, currently set for March 1.

The media buy is among the first known TV advertising of its kind in any 2022 statewide contest — and shows how active the race to unseat Paxton has already become. In addition to Guzman, Paxton faces challenges from fellow Republicans George P. Bush, commissioner of the Texas General Land Office, and Matt Krause, the Fort Worth state representative. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Paxton.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Jamarr Brown, the co-executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, join Mike Warren to talk about the crowded and contentious race for attorney general.

