Health experts hold virtual town hall to discuss COVID Delta variant

Health experts held a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 Delta variant and its impact.

The event was cohosted by Dell Med and the Travis County Medical Society.

Panelists that spoke included Lauren Ancel Meyers, Ph.D., an epidemiologist and professor of integrative biology at UT Austin’s College of Natural Sciences and Director of the UT Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, and Parker Hudson, M.D., an assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin.

The panelists provided an update on COVID-19 in Central Texas including the latest modeling and scientific research related to the Delta variant and its effects.

