Heavy rain causes issues on Austin roadways, but puts dent in drought

Just like the Monday morning commute, another round of heavy rain snarled the Monday evening rush in much of Central Texas.

"It’s taken a little while because the roads are congested," said Rodney Hargrove of North Austin, who was trying to make his way home Monday night.

Slick pavement and poor visibility were the story along I-35 in North Austin late Monday. Austin emergency crews were called to at least a dozen injury crashes over the course of the day.

"I’ve been driving for most of the day. There's water on the side of the roads that's collecting a lot, and it's getting bad in certain areas," said Hargrove.

Thankfully, the all-day rain event did not cause widespread flooding, but it did lead to some poor drainage flooding, and to the closure of several low-water crossings.

"Those crossings are closed for a reason, and it's for your safety," said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas. "It's always important for drivers to turn around, don't drown. Never attempt to drive on a road that's covered with water."

Despite the headaches for drivers, meteorologists like FOX 7’s Carlo Falco say the more than two inches of rain we got in Austin was much needed.

"It’s crazy how that happens, just one day can make up the deficit," said Falco.

That dent in the drought is a game changer for the wildfire risk, especially in places like the Hill Country and Bastrop County—where we saw a major fire just this month.

"We've gotten so much rain that it wets the grass," said Falco. "Once the grass starts to grow, it's green, it doesn't burn as quickly. This bit of rain that we've gotten will certainly add a significant amount of moisture to the soil, which tamps down the potential for these fires to spread as quickly."

The rain is also welcome news for allergy sufferers, putting a damper on those high cedar levels.

"The rain kind of acts as a wash to the air, grabs all the pollen, pulls it down into the ground," said Falco.

For an updated list of Central Texas road closures due to flooding, visit atxfloods.com.

