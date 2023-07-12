H-E-B begins construction on third Pflugerville location

Texas grocery chain H-E-B has officially started construction on its third store in Pflugerville in over 20 years.

The 127,000-square-foot store is slated to open in fall 2024 at Pflugerville Parkway and SH 130.

In Oct. 1987, the company opened its first Pflugerville store at 1434 Wells Branch Pkwy. In June 2000, H-E-B opened its second location in Pflugerville at 201 N FM 685.

Exterior rendering of new Pflugerville store (H-E-B)

The store will feature a True Texas BBQ restaurant, full-service pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru, curbside and home delivery services, fuel station and car wash, as well as other amenities.

The store will also have a full-service bakery and Tortilleria, an expansive deli, wine and beer department with sampling stations, expanded Healthy Living department, Blooms floral area, a full-service meat market and seafood counter, Sushiya and an Asian grill, Cooking Connection area with live demonstrations, and a Meal Simple area.

The store will feature expansive selections in grocery and general merchandise departments such as dairy, frozen foods, pet, baby, and seasonal and a beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty essentials.

There will also be a Texas Backyard section which will offer products for grilling, gardening, and outdoor entertaining.

At this store, H-E-B plans to hire and employ a total of more than 500 Partners. To search for job openings, click here.

At the groundbreaking, H-E-B presented donations of $5,000 each to American Legion Kerlin-Lyerly Post 154, Circle of Hope Community Center, For the Children Inc., Horse Empowered Learning Programs, and Pflugerville Education Foundation.