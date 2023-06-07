New Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B opens in Georgetown

article

In a vast parking lot off of W. University Ave. this morning, crowds of Georgetown residents waited eagerly to witness a momentous occasion - the opening of a new H-E-B.

H-E-B's new Wolf Lakes Village store, which began construction earlier this year, replaced a previous H-E-B Plus located at 1100 S.1-35. The new store, according to a press release by H-E-B, will feature a design inspired by a European village.

Employees gather for the opening of the new H-E-B location at Wolf Lakes Village in Georgetown, Texas. (Courtesy of H-E-B)

"We look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services," said Kenny Scott, Top Store Leader.

The new location, which is nearly twice as large as the old store at 121,000 square feet, features various amenities such as a two-lane drive-through pharmacy, a True Texas BBQ restaurant and bar and a full-service bakery. Drivers can also fuel up at a gas station and car wash.

Georgetown shoppers can find the brand-new store just across the street from the now-closed H-E-B Plus. The location will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.