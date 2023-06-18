New Nutty Brown H-E-B set to open in Southwest Austin July 5

H-E-B has set an opening date for its newest store, its third of 2023.

The 103,000-square-foot Nutty Brown H-E-B store, located at Country Road 163 and Highway 290 near Dripping Springs, will open on July 5, and what makes this store special is the location.

The store now sits on the former site of the Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheater, a staple of Central Texas's live music scene for more than 20 years and featured thousands of musicians including Merle Haggard, Dwight Yoakum, and Hank Williams, Jr. just to name a few.

The Amphitheater closed in 2021 and moved to a new venue in Round Rock. The new H-E-B store will showcase iconography and memorabilia from the iconic music venue, including signed guitars from legendary Texas musicians gifted to the store by Amphitheater owner Mike Farr.

The store will also incorporate building materials from the original site, such as red brick from the brick oven used at Nutty Brown Foods, a flour mill and candy store. There will also be a tribute wall with vintage photography and colorful iconography inspired by the Amphitheater's original signage, such as the blue "Welcome" awning and the neon Cowboy sign.

The location’s exterior design will have two entry towers and a large section of windows above the check stands area and several native trees will be added to the landscape. The store's shopping experience will have an emphasis on fresh, top-quality food options and other amenities.

The store will also feature products from local businesses across Texas, including Skull & Cakebones, a plant-based bakery and market in Dripping Springs which won the grand prize in H-E-B's 2017 Quest for Texas Best competition. The company now offers its products in dozens of H-E-B stores across Central Texas.

To celebrate the groundbreaking of the Nutty Brown location, H-E-B donated $5,000 to Helping Hands Dripping Springs. (H-E-B)

H-E-B commemorated the groundbreaking by presenting $5,000 each to Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), Hill Country Conservancy, and Dripping Springs Helping Hands Food Pantry.

H-E-B is currently hiring for positions throughout the Nutty Brown H-E-B store. Those currently looking for employment opportunities can go online to search for job openings.