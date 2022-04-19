H-E-B, Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation partner to enhance conservation

Grocery retailer H-E-B and the Texas Park and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) are partnering to help conserve the Lone Star State's wild things and wild places.

A portion of all sales proceeds from the Field & Future by H-E-B line of sustainable products will go to support TPWF's efforts to conserve Texas wildlife, habitat, and natural resources.

Field & Future by H-E-B, launched by the company last year, is an environmentally minded brand of household, personal care, and baby products. The brand is made with recycled or recyclable content, biodegradable formulas, or plant-based ingredients and without over 165 harsh chemicals.

H-E-B says currently, there are nearly 100 Field & Future by H-E-B products on the shelf. Products include dish soap, body wash, bath tissue, baby diapers, as well as trash bags and bags for recyclables, which are made from up to 65% and 30% post-consumer recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities, respectively.

Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs says in a news release, "With our Field & Future by H-E-B line, we are able to deepen our long-standing partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife and further our shared goals of environmental sustainability and conservation of our beautiful state."

TPWF supports a wide range of conservation projects across the state, including coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, black bear restoration in West Texas, and the establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas, the state’s newest state park, expected to open next year.

"Since 1991, TPWF has invested more than $220 million in Texas conservation projects, and this significant commitment from H-E-B will enable us to do even more to conserve the wild things and wild places of Texas for future generations," said Mike Greene, TPWF Board of Trustees Chairman.

Baby eastern cottontail rabbit amongst spring wildflowers, Sylvilagus floridanus, Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg, Texas, USA, (Photo by Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

