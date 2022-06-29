2 Central Texas pools shut down due to high levels of bacteria

Two Central Texas natural pools have been shut down due to high levels of bacteria. Both Hamilton Pool in Dripping Springs and Jacob’s Well in Hays County made an announcement that swimming will not be allowed for the time being.

"It happens from time to time," said Hector Nieto with Travis County.

Travis County Parks announced Hamilton Pool in Dripping Springs has to temporarily shut down for swimming due to recent rain and the threat of high bacteria levels.

"During this time, a lot of natural springs or a lot of natural pools will tend to see a lot of high bacteria levels, not just because of people using the pool, but of animals nesting throughout the natural habitats. So, as a result, our last test did show high bacteria levels," said Nieto.

The closure of Hamilton Pool remains up in the air, but recent test results expected in the upcoming days could reopen the pool by Friday the earliest.

"We did an additional test yesterday and we expect to get results back either tomorrow or Friday, and we're hopeful that that pool should be open by this weekend," said Nieto.

Nieto says high bacteria and pool closures can happen more frequently this time of year.

"This isn't the only pool in the area that has had to close because of high bacteria levels, so this is something that occurs, that is a common occurrence," he said.

Hays County also tweeted out that swimming at Jacob’s Well will not be allowed for the foreseeable future.

The natural pool has also seen a threat of high bacteria levels along with pollutants and poor visibility conditions that make it unsafe to swim.

The county is monitoring the conditions and will update if anything changes, but right now they are offering refunds to those who have purchased tickets to swim.