Expand / Collapse search

Highly pathogenic virus found in herd of Texas dairy cows

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published June 3, 2026 2:18 PM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 2:18 PM CDT
FILE – Your Health with Dr. Kumar: Health officials watch for return of avian flu
FILE – Your Health with Dr. Kumar: Health officials watch for return of avian flu

FILE – Your Health with Dr. Kumar: Health officials watch for return of avian flu

Dr. Kumar has the details and talks about how to prevent another outbreak.

The Brief

    • Texas and federal agriculture officials say highly pathogenic avian flu has been found in a herd of dairy cows in the state.
    • It’s the first confirmed case of the virus in Texas dairy cattle this year.
    • Officials say they are confident the pasteurized milk supply is safe.

AUSTIN, Texas - State and federal agriculture officials said highly pathogenic avian flu has been found in a herd of dairy cows in Texas.

What we know:

Officials said the H5N1 virus was confirmed with laboratory tests in late May after cows at an unspecified farm became sick and milk production dropped. The dairy has since been quarantined and an investigation is underway.

This is the first case of avian flu in a Texas dairy herd this year, officials said.

What they're saying:

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is confident that pasteurization is effective at inactivating H5N1, and that the commercial, pasteurized milk supply is safe," officials at the Texas Animal Health Commission said in a statement.

A dairy cow is seen at a farm on June 1, 2026.

A dairy cow is seen at a farm on June 1, 2026. (Tim Evans/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

H5N1 has a high rate of severe disease and death in animals that become infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to the general public from avian flu is low. Some sporadic human infections have been reported around the world since 1997. There have been no known cases of person-to-person spreading of avian flu.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Texas Animal Health Commission, the USDA, the FDA and the CDC.

TexasHealthPets and AnimalsFood and Drink