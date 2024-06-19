Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run crash on Toll 130

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Travis County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. June 19 in the northbound lanes of Toll 130 near Chandler Road, northwest of Hutto.

A black Infiniti SUV fled the scene with damage to its right passenger side.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in Travis County (Texas DPS)

Anyone with any information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Texas DPS at 512-424-7391.