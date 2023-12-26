DPS investigating fatal hit-and-run in western Travis County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in western Travis County.

The crash happened late Monday night at approximately 11:51 p.m. on westbound SH 71 near the intersection of Paleface Ranch Road.

Investigators say the victim, a male pedestrian, was possibly hit by a 1994 to 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid to the victim, and is currently being sought by investigators for questioning.

Anyone, including body shop owners and employees who may have information on the suspect, should contact DPS at 512-424-7391.