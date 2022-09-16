Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023

article

Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year.

The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle.

"Our residents have been asking for a craft store for several years and we are happy to announce that Hobby Lobby will be officially coming to Kyle," Interim Economic Development Director Victoria Vargas said in a release. "Over the past several years, the city has been exceeding sales tax projections and this store will only add to the increased sales tax revenue for our community."

Hobby Lobby will be building and occupying an approximately 55,000-square-foot store on an 8.65 acre site in the Village of Kyle development, next to Lowe's.

The Hobby Lobby store is projected to create approximately 30 jobs, says the city. The Kyle location, forecasted to open in late summer of 2023, joins more than 900 Hobby Lobby stores across the nation.