Elon Musk's Boring Company may build pedestrian tunnel in Kyle

Elon Musk’s Boring Company may soon build a pedestrian tunnel in the City of Kyle.

Kyle City Council approved a $50,000 agreement to study the project. If constructed, it would connect Kyle Crossing, a retail development at FM 1626 and I-35, with Plum Creek, a 2,200-acre development of single-family homes and apartments.

"As I'm getting out and doing my evening walks or my afternoon walks, I would love to be able to get out more outside of this neighborhood and visit other communities," said Plum Creek resident Dawn Sullivan.

The tunnel would be 12 feet in diameter and run under the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and power lines near FM 1626.

"We originally looked at doing a pedestrian bridge over the train tracks with the electric wires and other obstructions. We weren’t able to accomplish that. So, we looked at other alternatives, and Boring was the one idea that we came up with that would probably be a more cost effective way of getting our citizens from one side of the railroad trucks to the other," said Kyle Mayor Pro Tem Robert Rizo.

The tunnel will accommodate pedestrians, bicycles and small electric vehicles. Vehicles must be traveling under 35 miles per hour. Rizo listed scooters and golf carts as examples.

"I think that it's going to allow some safety for pedestrians and people in our communities to be able to get out more," said Sullivan.

TCEQ’s Austin Regional Office recently received three complaints about wastewater and concrete production concerns at a Boring Company site in Bastrop County, a TCEQ spokesperson confirmed.

"These three complaints are being handled in two pending investigations that are not yet final," the spokesperson told FOX 7 Austin in a statement.

"We're still kind of early on in the process. So we will continue to move forward and keep an eye on whatever's going on with those complaints," said Rizo.