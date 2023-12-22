Officials urge Texans to be safe on roads this holiday season

Officials are urging drivers to be safe on the roads this holiday season.

With wet weather on the way, roads may be slick. Don't try to drive through flooded streets.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management says crews are on standby for severe weather response.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is starting its annual holiday traffic enforcement campaign. It runs through Jan. 1. More troopers will be out looking for drivers who are speeding, not wearing seatbelts, or driving under the influence.

"We want everyone to have a safe and joyful holiday season, so be sure to buckle up and avoid distractions behind the wheel and make sure safety is your number one priority," Sgt. Adam Albritton with DPS said.

The Texas Department of Transportation says last December, 108 people were killed, and 229 people were injured in alcohol-related crashes across the state.

22-year-old Case Clark was killed by a drunk driver in 2021 in the Lubbock area.

"There isn't a day that goes by that we don't remember our sweet boy and all of the good that he did in this world and the potential that he had to do in this world that was robbed from us because of the senseless act of just one person choosing to drive under the influence," his mother, Kendra Sellers, said.

The TxDOT's drunk driving prevention campaign also runs through Jan. 1. If you've had any amount of alcohol, don't get behind the wheel.

"Alcohol-related crashes can cause life-altering, disabling and permanent injuries for survivors, and they can be deadly," Ruby Martinez, traffic safety program manager at TxDOT, said. "A DWI can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees and lead to jail time, loss of a driver's license, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret."

You can check road conditions here.