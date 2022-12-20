Holiday firework sales begin in Austin

You'll hear and see a lot of fireworks in the night sky over the next several days. 2022 is going out big, but expect a gradual build up, according to Chester Davis with American Fireworks

"I think on the 26th, the day after Christmas, from the 26th to New Year's Eve night, it’s going to be incredible," said Davis.

Recent rains have reduced the fire risk, but fires can still be started when fireworks are misused. Davis says every safety plan begins with having a designated shooter.

"You got to read the labels, you got to be safe with your children, teach them how to do things correctly. Follow the wind directions, so you know which way to hold your sparklers," said Davis.

It's illegal to set off fireworks in most cities. Cleaning up the debris and trash from celebrations is also important.

"You got to be cognizant of your neighbors, so we are not out there shooting in their hay field, we've got to do it the right way, the safety way," said Davis.

Standard safety rules include:

Have a water source nearby, a bucket or hose

Be sober

Don't hold lit fireworks

Never point of throw them at people

Light one device at a time

Don't re-light fireworks that malfunction

Adult supervision for children

"The one thing I enjoy doing is taking children out there, helping them hold the sparkler, if you just wrap your arms around them and hold the little sparkler with them in their hand and teach them to stand with the wind correct, so it blows away from them and teach them what to do when you are done with it," said Davis.

Back in July some items were not allowed because of drought conditions, like stick rockets and those with fins. They are now.

The supply chain has also caught up, explained Davis. There's more than enough for American Fireworks to supply 160 stands and 14 big box stores. Prices are slightly up for some items because of inflation and shipping costs.

Robert Buscha is expecting to be busy at his stand near Bastrop on Hwy 71. Tuesday afternoon, he showed a simple clear bag called Big Nova. He thinks it will be his big seller.

"This one is our standby, we go through cases and cases of this. The packaging, maybe not so much, but it’s a 60 gram mortar shell," said Buscha.

The concussion is so strong, Buscha said, you will actually feel the bang when nearby. Nine-shot Starburst shells are also popular. If the big bangs are too loud, products known as Fountains can also light up the night.