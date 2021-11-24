Holiday wine, liquor purchases impacted by supply chain issues

One of the busiest weeks of the year for wine and liquor sales is being impacted by supply chain issues.

Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Lisa Hawkins told FOX Business, "the spirits industry, like numerous others, is being impacted by shortages of glass, pallets, containers and drivers."

South Lamar Wine and Spirits owner Pete Petropoulos told FOX 7 Austin, "There’s definitely been supply chain issues. Stuff's sporadic."

FOX 7 Austin called more than ten local wine and liquor retailers, all dealing with the same problem. "Everything's coming in but at a much lower pace." Petropoulos explained.

He tells FOX 7 Austin some items have experienced slight price increases as a result of the supply chain problems but "nothing substantial," adding, "nothing's gonna stop people from drinking if something goes up two or three dollars."

___

___

