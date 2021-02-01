Holly-... what? Pranksters alter iconic Hollywood sign, 6 in custody

Videos and photos shared on social media show the iconic Hollywood sign being altered once again.

On Monday, an Instagram user @amynichols_1 shared a photo on social media showing the Hollywood altered to read, "Hollyboob."

As of Monday evening, the suspect(s)' identities have not been released. An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that six people were arrested in connection with the prank.

LAPD was told the suspects were trying to raise awareness for breast cancer. Their arrests come months after Breast Cancer Awareness Month ended, which takes place every October.

This is far from the first time the Hollywood sign has been altered or vandalized. Back in 2017, the iconic sign made national headlines after someone changed it to read "Hollyweed."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hollywood sign could get added security after New Year's prank

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

