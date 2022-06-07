Home in East Austin likely total loss after fire

A East Austin home is likely a total loss according to Austin Fire after a shed caught on fire.

Austin Fire Department division chief Thayer Smith says the fire broke out around 7:15 AM on Tuesday. Smith says a shed on fire and was fully involved at which point it spread to both residents on either side of it.

The two homes are at the intersection od Thrasher and Ponca off of Montopolis.

Austin fire tells FOX 7 Austin News that a contractor was working on one of the homes when he noticed the shed was on fire next-door.

The home under construction was nearly finished and unfortunately now has major damage to its exterior as well as the attic. The home with the shed is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

