Home Slice Pizza offers tasty incentive to those who vote

Officials say close to 200,000 people have already voted in Travis County. Some businesses are trying to help get that number even higher by offering some tasty incentives for casting a ballot.

“Over 154,000 people have already voted in person. In addition to that, we've also gotten in, through the mail, another 31,600 ballot by mails and hand delivery has had more than 11,000 people come through with their ballot,” said Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir.

Home Slice Pizza has decided to offer free pizza for those who vote. “Right now we have a ‘Vote for a Slice’ campaign. It's really rad,” said general manager Mario Deleon.

The “Vote for a Slice” campaign encourages people to go vote and then trade their “I Voted” stick in for a slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza.

“I just came from voting down the street and got a free slice of pizza just for voting. It felt really nice to just be able to like, have my voice be heard and then kind of be rewarded with a slice of pizza,” said Kaylin Tabbah.

The campaign will run until Election Day.

“The ‘Vote for a Slice’ campaign is our way of spreading love and feeding our homies. Homies that woke up super early to go vote and people who waited in really long lines during a pandemic,” said Deleon.

With only two weeks left to go until Election Day, officials say it's important to vote early. “I don't anticipate that the turnout is going to drop at all. I think it's going to keep building and we think that's wonderful,” said DeBeauvoir.

