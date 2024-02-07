Expand / Collapse search

Homeless camp at-risk of flooding closed in southeast Austin; 33 people relocated

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Homeless Crisis
The city of Austin has shut down a homeless camp in an area at risk of flooding.

AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin shut down a homeless camp in an area at risk of flooding in southeast Austin.

33 people were moved from a camp east of the Longhorn Dam to the Northbridge Shelter.

Clean up is ongoing while the camp is cleared; the city says it could take weeks.

The high risk camps are being closed under the HEAL Initiative, and those moved will be connected to a shelter or housing resources, according to the city.