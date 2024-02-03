Austin non-profit camping overnight in solidarity with homeless population

The non-profit group We Can Now has been working closely with those who are homeless, from dropping off hot meals, giving Christmas gifts and providing them with resources.

But on Sunday night, the group will be standing in solidarity with those who are homeless.

"We're going to be going out into the encampment that we usually serve, and we're going to be camping out with them, in tents, and having an overnight stay from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday morning," Antony Jackson, founder of We Can Now, said.

Jackson says the purpose of the event is to spread awareness and let those who are homeless know they're not alone.

"We want to push the issue to let people know that it's a dangerous situation, and we know people who have passed away on the streets. We know women who are, you know, are living in unsafe environments out there and things like that," Jackson said.

Jackson was once homeless; he says he understands the struggle those who are living on the streets are dealing with. That's why he wants to do more to help serve the homeless community.

"We're also ending homelessness through our diversion program. So, you know, there's a percentage of people experiencing homelessness that have jobs. So, you know, and, if they can, show that they can afford their rent, and they apply for a place we come in to, you know, knock that one barrier down, which is a double deposit, which can keep somebody out of housing," said Jackson.

This Sunday, We Can Now will be documenting their experience to show everyone how big the homeless crisis is in Austin.

"We're going to document everything that we're feeling, everything that we're seeing," Jackson said, "and really diving into the experience of having to sleep in a tent or not even having a, of sleeping outside, and, and not having shelter."

For those who want to take part, We Can Now is looking for volunteers and donations.