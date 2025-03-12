Homeless encampment in East Austin shut down due to 'high wildfire risk'

article

The Brief A homeless encampment in East Austin was shut down after the city said it was located on "high wildfire-risk" land It was near the intersection of westbound Ben White Boulevard and Montopolis Drive AFD responded to 35 fire-related calls at the encampment in 2024



A homeless encampment in East Austin was shut down after the city said it was located on "high-wildfire-risk" land.

The backstory:

The City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Office (HSO) said it shut down 37 acres of land near the intersection of westbound Ben White Boulevard and Montopolis Drive.

Thirty-two people at the homeless encampment were moved to the Northbridge and Southbridge shelters.

To learn more about homelessness in Austin, click here.

Dig deeper:

The Austin Fire Department responded to 35 fire-related calls at the encampment in 2024.

The encampment also bordered several infrastructures in East Austin.

Due to that, and the land posing an elevated fire risk, the city shut it down.

What they're saying:

"Through the HEAL Initiative, we are not just addressing immediate needs—we are working towards long-term solutions that create a safer, more resilient future for everyone. By tackling wildfire risks, providing crucial support to those in need, and prioritizing the well-being of all individuals, we are fostering a community that stands together," said David Gray, Homeless Strategy Officer.