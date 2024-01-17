Homeless people staying in warming shelters to be bused to downtown Austin

Hundreds of homeless people who have been staying at cold weather shelters in Austin during the freeze will be dropped off in Downtown on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Austin city leaders said they are closing the warming shelters on Thursday, and then busing the 600 homeless people who were staying there to Republic Square Park.

Mayor Kirk Watson said the number of people needing a warm place has grown to more than 600 people during this winter storm.

The city is keeping the shelters open through Wednesday night, but the next morning, 30 to 40 people are expected to be on each shuttle to Republic Square Park between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Neighbors said the park is fenced off and is not open. They also say this isn't a good idea.

"It sounds like a lot of things, initiatives are being done for the homeless, but the homeless, the people that manage and supporting this, aren't actually talking to them about what's best for them," said Nina Seely, with the Downtown Austin Neighborhood Association.

FOX 7 Austin sources said the city decided on the park because it is a central location, and CapMetro has limited the capacity to transport those who sought shelter back to the parts of Austin they live in.

CapMetro will be waiving fees for shelter guests on Thursday, and organizations are supposed to be there to help direct people.

Neighbors said Wooldridge Park near the public library and county courthouse would have been a better idea and would not have disrupted the neighborhood near this park.