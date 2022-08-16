Man shot to death in downtown Austin, homicide investigation underway

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in downtown Austin.

Police say they responded to the area of East 6th Street and Sabine Street at around 10:57 a.m. in response to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man with obvious signs of trauma to his chest. The man was pronounced dead at around 11:16 a.m.

A verbal altercation of some kind is believed to be the reason for the cause of the shooting, police say.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No person has been detained, and no suspect information has been released.

The victim has been identified, but his exact identity is not being released pending notification of family. Police did say the victim was a black male in his 30s.

Police say because of where the shooting occurred, they believe someone may have seen what happened. They are also looking at any footage that may have been recorded of the incident.

If you have any information you're asked to call 512-477-3588 or APD Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.