1 dead after apparent homicide in north Austin; police investigating

One person is dead after an apparent homicide in north Austin on the I-35 frontage road, according to Austin police.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, 911 received a call about a crash in the 8800 block of south I-35 on the frontage road.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle with a person inside; the injuries were "not consistent" with those typically seen in a car crash, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Nearby residents to the scene are still waiting to be let back into their homes as police investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.