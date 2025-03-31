Expand / Collapse search

Homicide in Northeast Austin: Police investigate shooting

Published  March 31, 2025 9:18am CDT
Northeast Austin
Police investigating multiple shootings in Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating multiple shootings, and a homicide, in various parts of the city. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the details.

The Brief

    • Police investigate homicide in Northeast Austin
    • Person died after shooting on Harrisglenn Drive

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin.

The backstory:

Austin police say officers responded to a shooting in near Howard Lane and Harrisglenn Drive.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital in Round Rock.

FOX 7 Austin has learned that police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. 

The Source: Information from reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera and the Austin Police Department.

