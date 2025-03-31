Homicide in Northeast Austin: Police investigate shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin.
The backstory:
Austin police say officers responded to a shooting in near Howard Lane and Harrisglenn Drive.
Police say one person was taken to a hospital in Round Rock.
FOX 7 Austin has learned that police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
The Source: Information from reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera and the Austin Police Department.