Vietnam, Cold War veterans honored at Austin airport in 90th Honor Flight

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 13, 2024 1:55pm CDT
Veterans Issues
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - 46 Vietnam War and Cold War veterans were honored at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning as they participated in the 90th Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight is a tradition that brings together veterans for a "trip of a lifetime" to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials that honor their service.

The tradition involves a procession of the veterans and their guardians down the airport concourse.

In December, 11 Texas World War II veterans were honored in the 88th Honor Flight to D.C.