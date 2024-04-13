Vietnam, Cold War veterans honored at Austin airport in 90th Honor Flight

46 Vietnam War and Cold War veterans were honored at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning as they participated in the 90th Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight is a tradition that brings together veterans for a "trip of a lifetime" to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials that honor their service.

The tradition involves a procession of the veterans and their guardians down the airport concourse.

In December, 11 Texas World War II veterans were honored in the 88th Honor Flight to D.C.