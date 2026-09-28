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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 5 rankings

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published September 28, 2026 3:27 PM CDT
Published September 28, 2026 3:27 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Fifth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 5 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas - The fifth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the fifth week, which featured match-ups like 

View the highlights and scores for Week 5 here.

POST-WEEK 5 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (3-1, defeated Midland Lee 49-6)
  2. Round Rock (4-1, defeated Stony Point 45-25)
  3. Dripping Springs (3-1, defeated Akins 75-0)
  4. Cedar Ridge (5-0, defeated Westwood 43-0)
  5. Lake Travis (2-1, defeated McNeil 59-6)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (4-1, defeated Killeen Shoemaker 42-28)
  2. Liberty Hill (3-2, defeated New Braunfels 38-24)
  3. Hendrickson (2-2, Idle)
  4. Georgetown (3-2, defeated Glenn 48-21)
  5. Anderson (3-1, lost to Boerne Champion 61-32)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (3-0, defeated Bellville 49-35)
  2. Taylor (4-0, defeated Northeast 77-0)
  3. Lago Vista (4-1, defeated Lampasas 43-42)
  4. Fredericksburg (3-1, defeated Travis 37-6)
  5. Lampasas (2-3, lost to Lago Vista 43-42)

Class 3A

  1. Llano (3-2, defeated Bandera 34-20)
  2. Lexington (4-1, lost to Fairfield 61-21)
  3. Blanco (3-2, lost to Poth 19-14)
  4. Thrall (4-1, defeated SA Christian 34-6)
  5. Rockdale (0-4, lost to Troy 48-9)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (5-0, defeated Ingram Moore 55-34)
  2. Thorndale (5-0, defeated Marlin 37-7)
  3. Bartlett (4-0, defeated Snook 52-20)
  4. Granger (3-2, defeated Moody 58-14)
  5. Harper (4-1, lost to Junction 63-55)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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