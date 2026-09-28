Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 5 rankings

The Brief Fifth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 5 rankings



The fifth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the fifth week, which featured match-ups like

View the highlights and scores for Week 5 here.

POST-WEEK 5 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (3-1, defeated Midland Lee 49-6) Round Rock (4-1, defeated Stony Point 45-25) Dripping Springs (3-1, defeated Akins 75-0) Cedar Ridge (5-0, defeated Westwood 43-0) Lake Travis (2-1, defeated McNeil 59-6)

Class 5A

Weiss (4-1, defeated Killeen Shoemaker 42-28) Liberty Hill (3-2, defeated New Braunfels 38-24) Hendrickson (2-2, Idle) Georgetown (3-2, defeated Glenn 48-21) Anderson (3-1, lost to Boerne Champion 61-32)

Class 4A

Wimberley (3-0, defeated Bellville 49-35) Taylor (4-0, defeated Northeast 77-0) Lago Vista (4-1, defeated Lampasas 43-42) Fredericksburg (3-1, defeated Travis 37-6) Lampasas (2-3, lost to Lago Vista 43-42)

Class 3A

Llano (3-2, defeated Bandera 34-20) Lexington (4-1, lost to Fairfield 61-21) Blanco (3-2, lost to Poth 19-14) Thrall (4-1, defeated SA Christian 34-6) Rockdale (0-4, lost to Troy 48-9)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (5-0, defeated Ingram Moore 55-34) Thorndale (5-0, defeated Marlin 37-7) Bartlett (4-0, defeated Snook 52-20) Granger (3-2, defeated Moody 58-14) Harper (4-1, lost to Junction 63-55)