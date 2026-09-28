Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 5 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The fifth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the fifth week, which featured match-ups like
View the highlights and scores for Week 5 here.
POST-WEEK 5 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (3-1, defeated Midland Lee 49-6)
- Round Rock (4-1, defeated Stony Point 45-25)
- Dripping Springs (3-1, defeated Akins 75-0)
- Cedar Ridge (5-0, defeated Westwood 43-0)
- Lake Travis (2-1, defeated McNeil 59-6)
Class 5A
- Weiss (4-1, defeated Killeen Shoemaker 42-28)
- Liberty Hill (3-2, defeated New Braunfels 38-24)
- Hendrickson (2-2, Idle)
- Georgetown (3-2, defeated Glenn 48-21)
- Anderson (3-1, lost to Boerne Champion 61-32)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (3-0, defeated Bellville 49-35)
- Taylor (4-0, defeated Northeast 77-0)
- Lago Vista (4-1, defeated Lampasas 43-42)
- Fredericksburg (3-1, defeated Travis 37-6)
- Lampasas (2-3, lost to Lago Vista 43-42)
Class 3A
- Llano (3-2, defeated Bandera 34-20)
- Lexington (4-1, lost to Fairfield 61-21)
- Blanco (3-2, lost to Poth 19-14)
- Thrall (4-1, defeated SA Christian 34-6)
- Rockdale (0-4, lost to Troy 48-9)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (5-0, defeated Ingram Moore 55-34)
- Thorndale (5-0, defeated Marlin 37-7)
- Bartlett (4-0, defeated Snook 52-20)
- Granger (3-2, defeated Moody 58-14)
- Harper (4-1, lost to Junction 63-55)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team