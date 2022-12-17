Expand / Collapse search

Houston ranked among the most popular cities in the world for Christmas lights: survey

HOUSTON - Christmas lights are certainly a sight to behold, and a recent survey found Houston to have some of the best light displays in the world! 

According to hotel chain Premier Inn, which looked to create an index by examining Google search data and Instagram hashtags to see which cities around the world "we are looking to visit for Christmas light displays." Its findings resulted in three cities in Texas ranked among the top five most popular global Christmas light hotspots. 

Houston came first as the second most popular, followed by Dallas and San Antonio, which came directly afterward in 3rd and 4th place, respectively. L

London, UK, meanwhile took the crown as the most popular hotspot for Christmas lights. 

