15-year-old girl shot and killed while walking dog in southwest Houston

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed while walking her dog in a southwest Houston neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 15400 block of Park Manor near Markwood Lane.

Family members identified the girl as 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez, a sophomore at Madison High School.

Her family says she was a straight-A student, who had played volleyball and basketball. Diamond was looking forward to a career in cosmetology, and she walked her dog through the neighborhood every day.

According to the family, they heard multiple gunshots and became nervous because they knew Diamond was out walking the dog. That’s when they heard scratching at the door — the family dog actually came back to the house — and they knew right away something was wrong. They ran out to try to find Diamond, and when they came to the spot in the field, they found her shot 22 times. The family says Diamond was still alive when they found her.

"My son found her. I tried CPR, and I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive. I couldn’t," said Anna Machado, the victim's mother.

The family told FOX 26 that they know Diamond was having an argument with an ex-boyfriend, and they say that he texts her saying he would meet her at this location. Diamond’s mother said the police did speak with that person and don’t have enough evidence at this time. HPD has not named any person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

