Houston woman helps stranger save dog's life by paying $14K vet bill

"There's no words to explain it," said Doc West as he choked back tears.

The 67-year-old West has spent every day of the last 12 years with Beauregard by his side.

West was working in Vidor when another dog attacked Beauregard.

A vet there told him the only chance to save his best friend's life was to drive to Houston to Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists.

"The little guy had crushed ribs, his diaphragm and his right lung had a whole as big as my fist," West said, "Through his pain, he sat up and washed my face off from crying."

Dog rescuers Marie DeWitt and Monica Zepeda noticed a distraught West in the parking lot.

"He looked up at me with tears in his eyes with little Beauregard sitting their limp in his lap and he said I don't have the money that it's going to take to have him looked at," DeWitt said.

"She comes back to the car I ask her what's going on she said the dog was attacked a little chihuahua by another dog and I see her reach into her purse and pull out her credit card," said Zepeda.

"We're basically an Intensive Care Unit," said Dr. Colleen Willms with Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists. "We manage the most critical patients in the hospital."

Beauregard was in critical condition.

"We're very honest we are also very optimistic," Willms said. "Cautiously but very optimistic."

DeWitt a complete stranger paid Beauregard's 14 thousand dollar vet bill.

"Our paths crossed for a reason," said West.

"For him to have lost Beauregard without doing everything reasonably possible would have been an atrocity," DeWitt said.

